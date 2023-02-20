Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target at $2,850.00

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

BZLFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.31) to GBX 2,340 ($28.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 ($40.06) to GBX 3,060 ($37.14) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

