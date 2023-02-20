Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $813.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

