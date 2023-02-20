Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.87. 1,293,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

