Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.
BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BFAM stock traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.87. 1,293,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
