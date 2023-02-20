Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.47-$3.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.39 billion-$29.39 billion.

Bridgestone Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.18. 21,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.30. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Read More

