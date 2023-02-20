Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Raised to $5.75 at Citigroup

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.