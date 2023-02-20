Braintrust (BTRST) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Braintrust has a market cap of $83.80 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00424316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,980.87 or 0.28107467 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars.

