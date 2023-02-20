Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

