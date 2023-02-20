Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $376.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $416.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.04. 373,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

