Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.19.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.04. The company had a trading volume of 373,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.99 and its 200-day moving average is $358.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

