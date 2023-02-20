Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

