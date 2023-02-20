BMO Capital Markets Increases North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.3 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$579.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.83. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$22.98.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

