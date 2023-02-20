Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 708,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,533. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

