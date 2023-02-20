BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00564790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00173277 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00053136 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00058223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

