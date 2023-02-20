BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 2.7 %

BJRI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 707,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.