BitShares (BTS) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $37.83 million and $7.13 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002021 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

