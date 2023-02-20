Bitcoin SV Price Hits $42.04 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $810.01 million and approximately $47.79 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $42.04 or 0.00172992 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,302.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00562645 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00053617 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
