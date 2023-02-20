Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $312.55 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $17.85 or 0.00072177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $312.55 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00201967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

