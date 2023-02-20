BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Increased by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 768,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 276,664 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 248,829 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Bank of America upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,383. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,779. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

