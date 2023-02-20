Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $337.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB traded up $6.85 on Thursday, hitting $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,627. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.09.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

