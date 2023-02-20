Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $337.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet cut Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.38. The company had a trading volume of 782,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day moving average is $262.09.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Biogen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

