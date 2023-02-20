Beta Finance (BETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.64 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $72.64 million and $15.12 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00420688 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,959.70 or 0.27867117 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.