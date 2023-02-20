Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $455,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $13,533,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $6,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

