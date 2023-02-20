Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.30.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

About Barrick Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

