Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

