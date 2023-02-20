Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $283.52 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,913 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Crown Castle worth $283,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 181,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 225,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

CCI stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.