Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 293,493 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,807,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,493 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $414,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,474,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,703. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

