Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.54 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00013705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $64.54 million and $12.68 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,970,438 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

