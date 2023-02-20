Axie Infinity One Day Volume Hits $114.71 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $10.94 or 0.00044917 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $114.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00217183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,365.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.9089048 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $89,282,232.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.