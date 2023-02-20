Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $140.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $11.22 or 0.00045303 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003965 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00215976 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,743.06 or 0.99942308 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

