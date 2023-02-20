Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $11.01 or 0.00044924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $119.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00216834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.9089048 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $89,282,232.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

