Axcella Health’s (AXLA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Axcella Health Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of AXLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 1,615,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,045. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
Institutional Trading of Axcella Health
About Axcella Health
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.