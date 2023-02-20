Axcella Health’s (AXLA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 1,615,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,045. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Axcella Health

About Axcella Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,251,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.