Axa S.A. Trims Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.75% of Cognex worth $53,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Cognex Stock Down 13.0 %

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $48.14 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

