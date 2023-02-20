Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,195 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $72,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $116,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 228,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 108,140 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 357,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradyne Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.