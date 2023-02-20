Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $114,877,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 163.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $595.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.33. The firm has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

