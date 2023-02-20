Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

