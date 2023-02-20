Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,705 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

T stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.