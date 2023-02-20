Axa S.A. Has $67.46 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,824 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $67,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Workday by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Workday by 6,370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,467 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Workday by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,020,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Shares of WDAY opened at $185.80 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

