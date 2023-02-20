Axa S.A. Has $48.83 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,585 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.93% of Planet Fitness worth $48,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

About Planet Fitness

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

