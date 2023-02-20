Axa S.A. Has $46.76 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Humana worth $46,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

HUM stock opened at $510.14 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.