Axa S.A. Has $39.26 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.26% of CNH Industrial worth $39,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

