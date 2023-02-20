Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.61% of Darling Ingredients worth $64,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

