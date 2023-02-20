Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,104 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $115.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

