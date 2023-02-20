Avalanche Price Hits $19.83 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and $296.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $19.83 or 0.00081401 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00058253 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010675 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00030710 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003857 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001739 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.