Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $6.41 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $20.33 or 0.00083090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.41 billion and $354.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001141 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

