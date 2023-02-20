Augur (REP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.37 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Augur has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for about $10.24 or 0.00041289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $112.65 million and $28.37 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
