Audius (AUDIO) Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $323.27 million and $35.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

