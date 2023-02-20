Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,114,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,630. The company has a market capitalization of $503.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

