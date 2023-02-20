ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 310.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 19.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $651.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $262.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.40. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

