Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of ASND traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. 566,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,648. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
