Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. 566,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
