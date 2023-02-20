Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. 566,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,098,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

